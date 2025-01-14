NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Nets Amidst Losing Streak?
The Brooklyn Nets have lost five straight games and they are finding themselves slipping in the standings.
They are also losing their grip on their spot in the NBA.com power rankings from John Schuhmann. The team now sits at No. 26, two spots lower than the previous week.
"The Nets have been without some of their best (remaining) players and are losing their grip on competitiveness," Schuhmann writes. "Cam Thomas (zero), Cam Johnson (zero) and D’Angelo Russell (14) have combined to play 14 total minutes over the last five games, and the Nets have lost all five. It’s been their worst five-game stretch of offense this season (101.0 points scored per 100 possessions), and they couldn’t come close to the league average on Sunday when they had a rest advantage against the league’s 29th-ranked defense."
The teams that sit lower in the power rankings than the Nets are the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.
The Nets will keep their west coast road trip going as they visit the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow. Then, they will take a trip to Los Angeles for a twin billing with the Clippers on Wednesday and Lakers on Friday. The road trip will come to an end with arguably the biggest challenge yet, facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
