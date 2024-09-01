NBA Rumors: Heat Star Jimmy Butler 'Likes' Brooklyn Nets
A souring relationship between an NBA franchise's owner and its star player may play right into the hands of the Brooklyn Nets.
Heads turned after Pat Riley's comments regarding Jimmy Butler's social media antics during the Miami Heat's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, sparking discouragement surrounding a possible extension for the 34-year-old.
"I thought, 'Is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious?'" Riley said. "If you're not on the court playing against Boston or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut on the criticism of those teams."
Per the New York Post's Brian Lewis, Butler "likes" Brooklyn and could potentially opt out of his $52 million player option for 2025-26. If this is what he decides to do, and Miami is unwilling to offer him a max contract, Butler could become the next face of Nets basketball.
Brooklyn must be careful if this is the avenue they choose, as acquiring superstar talent hasn't boded well in the past. Butler will be 35 years old at the time negotiation is possible, forcing the Nets to offer a short-term deal. At this point in his career, he will be looking for long-term security entering his mid-thirties.
From an on-court standpoint, Butler is a seamless fit, bringing the experience and attitude the Empire State franchise needs. Next summer is far into the future, but the early speculation offers optimism for what will be a tough 2024-25 campaign.
