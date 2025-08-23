NBA Star Predicts Significant Scoring Bump for Michael Porter Jr.
After being traded for Cameron Johnson, the team’s top player over the past couple of years, and with the return of Cam Thomas still being unclear, the Brooklyn Nets will be expecting Michael Porter Jr. to step up into a role that he's never had the opportunity to fill in his career yet.
Although Porter Jr. will be navigating some unfamiliar territory, one NBA All-Star expects him to thrive in his new role.
After working out with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, a former AAU teammate and close friend of Porter Jr., Young bravely declared that the new Net would make a significant jump offensively.
“You’re averaging at least 25… 25 easily,” Young said.
While playing together for MOKAN, an AAU team based in Kansas City, Porter Jr. and Young led their squad to a Peach Jam Championship in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Although he has never carried the weight of being a team’s top scorer, Porter Jr. received the most playing time of his career last season while averaging 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 50% from field goal range and 39.5% from beyond the arc.
When he received the opportunity to take over offensively in Denver, Porter Jr. capitalized. His most notable performances of the season both came against the Pelicans, when he tied his career-high with 39 points while grabbing 12 rebounds in a win over the Pelicans, just days after scoring 36 points in another win over New Orleans.
Part of the decision to acquire Porter Jr. may have been attributed to his experience with head coach Jordi Fernandez, who coached Porter Jr. for several seasons during his time in Denver.
In an interview with Erik Slater at the Las Vegas Summer League, Fernández touched on Porter Jr’s expected role on the team. If this conversation was any indication, Porter Jr. will play a key role in Brooklyn’s offense.
“He’s excited to be here. I’m excited to reunite with him. We have history together. I loved my time with Michael,” Fernandez told Slater. “He’s going to be asked to do things that he’s never done before. Like, probably his usage and the shots he’s going to take. And I think that’s exciting. It should be exciting for him. He’s going to work for it. I know the type of person he is. I was very happy to see him face-to-face today.”
It’s also worth mentioning that Young’s contract runs through the 2025-2026 season, but he holds a player option for the following year. Based on his relationship with Porter Jr. and Brooklyn’s boatload of salary cap space, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for him to consider joining the Nets.