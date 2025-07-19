NBA Summer League: Nets Lose Consolation Game in Las Vegas to Philadelphia 76ers
The Nets would receive a consolation game against the Philadelphia 76ers in hopes of landing at least one more win before departing Las Vegas.
All of their first-round drafted rookies would sit out this last game, giving several undrafted free agents and returning players another game to prove their value to the Nets.
Starting for Brooklyn in Friday afternoon's game would be Quincy Olivari, Caleb Daniels, Tyrese Samuel, Grant Nelson and Tosan Evbuomwan. This would be the first game that Tyrese Samuel would draw a start for the Nets in the Summer League, and the undrafted second-year player wasted no time with his opportunity on the floor.
Samuel would kick off the first half on a fast start, scoring every shot he took, going six for six to tally 14 points. Quincy Olivari would also join Samuel in double digits before halftime, helping put Brooklyn up by one point going into the break.
Coming out of halftime after a decent first half, Brooklyn would fall behind the Sixers, who would eventually keep their foot on the pedal throughout the third quarter to separate themselves from the Nets ahead of the game's fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Brooklyn's urgency would kick in once again with Olivari and Samuel doing everything they can to keep the Nets within striking distance; they would eventually tie the game at 83 apiece with under 40 seconds remaining.
Philadelphia would eventually sink two series of free throws to give them the lead as time wound down, securing their win over Brooklyn 87 - 83.
Sixers guard Judah Mintz would finish the game with 20 points, while Mark Armstrong would help him lead Philadelphia out of Vegas with a third win over the Nets. Armstrong would log 23 points off the bench for the Sixers.
Tyrese Samuel logged a double-double despite the team's loss, tallying 19 points and 12 rebounds, with Olivari finishing with 18 points before going out in the fourth quarter with an injury.