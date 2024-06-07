NBA Trade Idea Sends Hawks' Dejounte Murray to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets could benefit from acquiring a star this summer, and they should look into some possibilities extended to them.
Bleacher Report suggests a deal that would allow the Nets to acquire former All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Dennis Schröder, Phoenix's 2025 first-round pick (top-eight protection; turns into 2028 and 2029 seconds if not conveyed); 2027 first-round pick (second most favorable from Brooklyn, Houston, Philadelphia or Phoenix).
"The Nets need a primary ball-handler and playmaker. Murray isn't elite in either category, but he's an upgrade over everyone they have and immediately makes life easier, at both ends, on Mikal Bridges," Bleacher Report writes.
"Pairing these two fringe-stars doesn't automatically vault Brooklyn into contention, but the balance on their contracts will preserve future flexibility. Bridges remains a steal with two years and $48.2 million left on his deal. Murray's four-year, $114 million extension kicks in next season and is set to age like a fine wine."
Murray, who turns 28 in September, averaged 22.5 points and 6.4 assists per game this season for the Hawks next to Trae Young in the backcourt. Perhaps a fit with Bridges will allow him to perform better than he has in Atlanta for the last two years with Young.
