NBA Trade Idea Sends Cavs' Darius Garland to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have some cards to work with this offseason, with Mikal Bridges at the top of the list.
Bridges will be thrown around in various trade scenarios all offseason long, including one with the Cleveland Cavaliers that would send Darius Garland to Brooklyn from Bleacher Report.
"The Nets already have an eye on Cleveland in case Donovan Mitchell decides he wants out, but they should consider eyeballing his backcourt mate, too. Garland might be an even better option for them since he's younger and under contract through 2027-28," Bleacher Report writes.
"It's probably going to take Brooklyn time to turn its trajectory around. Snagging a potential cornerstone like Garland to help set the long-term foundation could be hugely helpful for that—especially if, like here, he wouldn't cost a single draft pick to acquire."
Considering Bridges was the key player the Nets got in return for Kevin Durant, it's hard to see the Nets turn him into Garland just 1.5 years later. Bridges could command a little more for his services, including future draft capital, which the Nets need a lot of at this moment in time.
However, Garland would give the Nets a true facilitator, and he could shine as the top option in an offense, a luxury he doesn't currently have in Cleveland.
Garland averaged 18 points and 6.5 assists per game with the Cavs this season while shooting over 37 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Those numbers would grow if he became a No. 1 like he would in Brooklyn.
