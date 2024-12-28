NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Interested in Grizzlies' John Konchar?
The Brooklyn Nets are preparing to be a very busy team ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Many expect the Nets to be a seller, especially after the team traded veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors.
However, they have some players that they are keeping an eye on to bring aboard. NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that the Nets are interested in Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar.
"The Nets, league sources say, are likewise interested in Memphis' John Konchar, who has also attracted interest from Orlando and Miami and is emerging as a name that must be monitored as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches," Stein writes.
Konchar, 28, went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but joined the Memphis Grizzlies after signing a two-way contract. He's turned that flier into six seasons with the Grizzlies, but he has begun to slip out of head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation.
Konchar is averaging just 2.5 points per game in 15 appearances with the Grizzlies this season despite playing in 55 contests (23 starts) a year ago.
He is someone who could be in the return package for a player like veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who has been linked to many teams, including the Grizzlies, in recent months in trade rumors.
