NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton to Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets could be angling themselves to make a major move to push back into the playoff picture this offseason.
That move could possibly come on the trade market, where a few stars could be on the way out of their current situation.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks that the Nets could target Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton in a trade.
"As busy as Brooklyn was at the start of trade season, its decision to keep quiet at the deadline could be revealing. Even if the Nets falter down the stretch, it doesn't sound like they plan on being down for long," Buckley writes.
"They have designs on "going star searching" this summer and kept swingman Cameron Johnson because they view him "either as a very good fit as a role player next to a star or an attractive player to use in a trade to get that star," according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.
"Haliburton seems less likely, but if he and the Pacers both fizzle out of the playoffs, perhaps they rethink their supermax commitment to him."
Haliburton isn't having as good of a year compared to what he did last season when the Pacers rolled all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals as the No. 6 seed, but he still has Indiana in the playoff picture, and he could help start the ascent for the Nets if he were to be acquired in a trade.
