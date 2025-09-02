Nets-Affiliated Youth Basketball Facility Announces Opening Date
It’s been a summer of giving back for the Brooklyn Nets organization, and the offseason will be capped by the team’s biggest community effort yet.
In June, BSE Global, the Brooklyn Nets’ parent company, announced that Brooklyn Basketball would be opening a new state-of-the-art 18,600-square-foot youth training facility located directly across from Barclays Center.
According to local news reporter Norman Oder, the facility is scheduled to open Sept. 25.
The facility will be used as the primary location for Brooklyn Basketball's operations moving forward, hosting after-school programs for children aged six to 14 and will also host an all-girls training session each Wednesday.
Back in June, BSE's Chief External Affairs Officer, Marissa Shorenstein said that the new facility will help uplift the community while serving as an athletic sanctuary for young people.
“This initiative is about more than just basketball—it’s about creating a safe, inclusive space where young people can learn, grow and connect – and by continuing to invest in our community programming, we’re building a stronger foundation for the future of the game and the neighborhoods we call home," Shorenstein said. "Opening this facility reflects BSE Global’s ongoing commitment to uplifting our community—not just through sports, but by fostering opportunity, empowerment, and a lasting sense of belonging for Brooklyn’s next generation.”
While the new facility will be Brooklyn Basketball's most significant move yet, the organization has spent the entire summer hosting clinics and basketball camp throughout New York City, with Nets players like Dariq Whitehead, Drew Timme and Tyson Etienne even making special guest appearances.
The facility will be the only youth training facility in the tri-state area to implement Shoot360, a cutting-edge analytics tool that will help athletes receive instant feedback on their shot attempts. By using Shoot360, Shorenstein explained that participants will be able to track their progress and reach their true potential.
According to New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, having access to Shoot360 will help accelerate the development of the young players who dedicate their time training at the facility.
“When I was growing up, I did not have access to anything like this, and I can only imagine how much it would have changed my game,” Stewart said. “What Brooklyn Basketball is building with Shoot 360 is giving kids real tools to grow, build confidence, and have fun doing it. I love seeing this kind of investment in the next generation, right here in our Liberty community.”