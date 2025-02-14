Nets Already Have Ben Simmons' Replacement on the Roster…for 2025 and Beyond?
After setting Ben Simmons free (following months of insisting they wouldn't do so), the Brooklyn Nets created a massive void at the point guard position. Simmons assumed the full-time role after the franchise dealt Dennis Schroder back in December, but thankfully already roster the three-time All-Star's replacement.
In a move made just weeks after the Schroder trade, Brooklyn shipped out Dorian Finney-Smith for Maxwell Lewis, three second-rounders and...D'Angelo Russell.
The combo guard's reuinion with the Nets was much-needed in hindsight — for all parties involved.
Russell was clearly craving a change of scenery. He'd fallen out of favor with the Los Angeles Lakers after making the first homecoming of his career in 2023. Landing back with the organization he led on an infamous playoff run in 2018 helped to revitalize the 28-year-old, and he could soon call Brooklyn home for at least the next season-and-a-half.
While the statistics haven't mirrored those from early in his career, Russell remains composed. He's taken — and made — big-time shots since his re-acquisition and can serve as a mentor to the Nets' young core. He's on the books for over $18 million for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign and possesses a player option this summer, paving way for him to opt in to stay in Brooklyn.
There are a number of reasons both sides should continue the reuinon. Firstly, Russell's veteran experience will be highly beneficial to the more inexperienced members of the Nets' roster. Secondly, a backcourt duo of he and Cam Thomas (once he returns to the lineup) will be a nightmare for opposing defenses. Thirdly, as contract numbers continue to soar for solid contributors in the modern NBA, $18 million for a player of Russell's caliber is a bargain.
Finally, and possibly most importantly, he's a fan-favorite. Seeing Russell in the black and white brings back memories for Nets fans who fell in love with the combo guard when he was dancing on the sidelines with Jared Dudley and Spencer Dinwiddie some seven years ago.
There's no need for Brooklyn's front office to scramble for a Simmons replacement either in the upciming draft or free agency period. Assuming Russell opts in, he'll be a serviceable member of Jordi Fernandez's rotation through year two of the team's complete rebuild.
