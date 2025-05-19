Nets Assistant Linked With Suns Head Coach Job
Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Steve Hetzel is a top contender to become the Phoenix Suns’ next head coach, per NBA senior insider Chris Haynes.
Hetzel joined Brooklyn from the Portland Trail Blazers, where he had served as an assistant coach from 2021-24. Before that, he’d been an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic (2018-21) and the Charlotte Hornets (2018-21).
“I know from talking with Damian Lillard [...] he raved about Steve, so this is another long-time assistant coach who is, again, knocking at the door,” Haynes added.
Hetzel’s connection to current Nets head coach Jordi Fernández stems from their days with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hetzel, among other roles, was the head coach of the G League’s Canton Charge during the 2013-14 season, with Fernández as his lead assistant coach. That team finished second in the developmental league’s East division, while allowing the fewest points per game of any team in the league in the competition.
Hetzel’s previous experience includes coaching the Nets’ last Summer League team, as well as winning the 2022 version of the event with the Blazers. Hetzel’s goals for that Brooklyn squad offer a sneak peek into his coaching style.
He said: “We want to be physical and we want to be disruptive [defensively], so that’s the number one thing that I want to see. I want to see ball pressure, I want to see them [...] get deflections. And I want them to play for each other on both ends of the floor. I want them to be in the proper help positions, I want them to share the floor, I want them to apply what we think is our shot spectrum — so get the ball to the paint, kick out, work for the best shot [and] not the first shot.”
Hetzel started his NBA career as an assistant video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Cavs as a video coordinator. Prior to that, the Nets’ coach was a student manager for the Michigan State Spartans under head coach Tom Izzo.
The other candidates to make up the top eight for the Suns’ coaching vacancy are Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss, Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney, Suns assistant coach David Fizdale, New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego, Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, Cavs assistant Jordan Ott and Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori.
The Suns are currently without a head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer. Phoenix failed to make the playoffs and will be looking for their third new coach in as many off-seasons. Kevin Durant, formerly of the Nets, could be on the move as part of changes to that organization.