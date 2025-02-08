Nets' Ben Simmons to Have Lucrative Buyout Market
The Ben Simmons era in Brooklyn is officially over after the Nets bought out the guard today, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The 6-foot-10 veteran is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists this season.
At 28 years old, Simmons has career averages of 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals. He is certainly still productive and can work as a solid bench piece for any team in the league. Although his time in Brooklyn was murky, the Australian's career in the NBA likely isn't over.
There are multiple teams interested in Simmons amid his buyout. Per Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams he will have met with starting Friday. Both are in need of wing talent and defense, something he can provide.
Simmons will make his final $40 million early this season as the Nets buy him out. While he's had a disappointing career compared to how he started in his first few NBA seasons, there are sure to be plenty of teams at least interested in his services.
Given that he's a 6-foot-10 point guard who still has the ability to play make and defend, Simmons' buyout market is expected to be lucrative. The Cavaliers and Clippers are likely not the only teams interested.
Simmons will be most wanted by teams who need wing defenders and facilitators. Potential playoff teams that make sense for him (and can also afford him) include the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Indiana Pacers.
The Kings, Spurs, and Pacers all rank in the bottom half of the NBA in terms of defensive rating. They could use a boost on the wing, however, playmaking is another factor. In this case, the Kings are one of the best fits as they rank 20th in assist percentage.
Wherever Simmons ends up, he is expected to continue to see minutes on an NBA floor. His jump shot has been an issue throughout his basketball career, but that hasn't stopped him from producing on other areas of the floor. Keep an eye out for the veteran to make an impact on a playoff contender as soon as this season.
