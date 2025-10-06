Nets Big Man Cited As Player Who Could Take Biggest Leap for Brooklyn
The best part about the Brooklyn Nets' roster is that almost everyone has the opportunity to improve this season. With a plethora of young talent, the team is focused on development amid the early stages of a rebuild
Brooklyn's five first-round picks from the 2025 NBA Draft will be the biggest talking points of the 2025-26 season, but what about the rest of the roster? Not just stars Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., but other youngsters who could show more improvement early in their careers.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes listed one player from all 30 teams who could show the most improvement this season, and Brooklyn's selection may be a surprise to some, but not to those who watched plenty of Nets basketball last season.
Hughes chose Day'Ron Sharpe, the 6-foot-10 big man entering his fifth season in the league. While he noted that Sharpe's production jump may have to come from the Nets' starter, Nic Claxton, to be traded, the 23-year-old paint presence on the offensive end cannot be denied after last season.
"It may take a Nic Claxton trade to unlock the possibility, but Day'Ron Sharpe has as much breakout potential as anyone on the Brooklyn Nets—if we exclude the 47 different rookies they project to use in their rotation," Hughes wrote.
"Sharpe's three-point shooting remains theoretical, but at least he's working on it. A little stretch would be a nice bonus, but the burly 6'10" big man is most likely to make a major impact by dominating the glass. If given the minutes, Sharpe's elite offensive rebounding rate (98th percentile among bigs last year) could make him a sneaky pick to lead the NBA in boards."
Last season, Sharpe averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 50 games, but did so in just 18.1 minutes per contest. He was given more opportunities as the year went on, and should be poised for more playing time after signing a two-year, $12.5 million contract this summer.
Many are quick to forget that, leading up to the 2025 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers were keeping an eye on a list of big men that included Sharpe. Despite his limited production through his early career, the North Carolina product can be an effective contributor for a playoff team.
If Sharpe can take that leap that Hughes predicts, more teams may come calling during a season in which many Brooklyn players could be flipped for future assets. If the Nets decide to keep Sharpe, given his age, he'd be a solid piece in a team looking to compete down the road.