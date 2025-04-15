Nets' Cam Johnson Addresses Constant Trade Rumors in Exit Interview
Ever since trading Mikal Bridges last summer—establishing a new sense of direction in the process—rumors have swirled regarding Cam Johnson's availability. He was the center of buzz ahead of and during the 2024-25 campaign, specifically being linked to the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Due to a recent report from Michael Scotto, it is now known the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies were interested as well.
With his second full season in Brooklyn now over, Johnson addressed the possibility of being moved in his exit interview.
"[I'll] definitely go to [general manager Sean Marks] and ask because I have a very vested interest in what we’re doing here," Johnson told Scotto. "I feel like I’ve put a lot of effort into trying to be a part of this program and I take that very seriously.”
Coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 18.8 points per game on 47.5% shooting, Johnson's list of suitors would likely be long. He capitalized on an often-banged-up Nets roster, emerging as Brooklyn's second-leading scorer while assuming the role of primary offensive weapon in over half of his appearances (Johnson played 57 games, Cam Thomas played 25 this season).
Given his current age and salary, Brooklyn could decide it's best to hold off on any deal. He's still just 29 and is set to command $20.5 million next year. For context, Johnson is grouped with former Nets Bruce Brown and Brook Lopez, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and, ironically enough—Bridges. When taking all of this into account, Marks may ultimately decide Johnson's present value on the floor at the Barclays Center surpasses whatever would come back in a return package.
Conversely, it's hard to imagine Marks turning down an offer consisting of two to three first-rounders, but in a post-Luka Doncic trade climate, determining players' values is now trickier than ever.
Ahead of a pivotal offseason—potentially more impactful than any other in recent memory—Brooklyn will be forced to juggle determining which 2025 NBA Draft prospect could be the next franchise cornerstone, allocating the most cap space leaguewide appropriately and finding a conclusion to the Johnson trade saga.