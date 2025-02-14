Nets' Cam Johnson Participating in 3-Point Contest Despite Injury
While no member of the Brooklyn Nets' roster was selected to be part of the 2024-25 All-Star teams, the franchise will still boast one representative in the weekend festivities.
Despite tweaking his ankle in the Nets' 100-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, Cam Johnson will participate in the Starry 3-Point Contest this Saturday.
Through his second full season in Brooklyn, Johnson holds a 41.3% hit-rate from beyond the arc, his highest since joining the Nets and third-highest of his career.
Johnson assured that his right ankle, which has held him out of many contests since he first injured it at the end of the team's Jan. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, won't impact his participation in All-Star Weekend.
"I’m going to be fine," he said via NetsWire. "I’ll be shooting and praying. Prepare myself as best I can and go out there and shoot them and live with the result. I'm excited for it, I’m excited to spend a little bit of time at home and kind of recharge the batteries and get ready for these last 28 games."
After making it through Feb. 6's trade deadline without being moved, Johnson — much like his peers — welcome the much-anticipated break in NBA action. Rumors surrounding the forward began circling this past summer following the departure of Mikal Bridges, but Brooklyn ultimately opted to hold onto its top catch-and-shoot scorer.
The 28-year-old becomes the sixth Net in franchise history to take part in the event, joining Patty Mills (2022), Joe Harris (2020 and 2019), Joe Johnson (2014), Anthony Morrow (2012) and Drazen Petrovic (1992). No Nets player has ever walked away with the trophy, a streak Johnson looks to break.
Saturday night's field will be highly competitive, as Johnson will take the floor with Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Norman Powell and two-time reigning-champion Damian Lillard.
What had been a disappointing season has quickly shifted for Brooklyn, now winners of three straight, and Nets fans will now be treated to watching one of the team's most gifted scorers battle for this year's 3-point crown.
