Nets' Cam Johnson Trying to 'Disconnect' From Trade Rumors
As the NBA's trade deadline rapidly approaches, season-long rumors regarding one of the Brooklyn Nets' top contributors may soon be put to rest.
Cam Johnson, Brooklyn's go-to offensive weapon with Cam Thomas on the mend, is no stranger to the chatter.
It seems ever since the Nets parted with Mikal Bridges, Johnson has been linked to nearly every playoff contender imaginable.
Ahead of the franchise's recent 108-84 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Johnson's former team, the 28-year-old revealed his thoughts on the buzz.
“Keep my head down. I just try to emotionally disconnect from that,” Johnson said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I have to, for the sake of myself, and invest all that energy into the present and to the team that we have.
If or when one of those rumors actually turns into genuine traction, Johnson remains committed to the organization.
“No matter what happens, the Nets have invested a lot of resources in trying to make me a better player. So my job is to compete for the city, for this team, for this organization, for my teammates. And that’s what I’ll do," he continued. "And if I get traded, then that objective shifts to wherever I’m going. But for now, this is where I’m at.”
Now in his second full season with the Nets, Johnson is currently enjoying an average of 19.4 points on 49.1% shooting, both setting new career-highs.
In the wake of Thomas' ongoing hamstring issue, Brooklyn's sharpshooting forward has proven he's more than capable of carrying the offense.
Luckily for the Nets, that's likely raised his trade value even more.
"A lot of people have a lot to say about what we got going on. But what matters to us is what we got going on in our locker room and what goes on on our court," he said. "At the end of the day, nobody can take that away from us when we go out and compete for each other."
Regardless of what happens next, Johnson and company must prepare for tomorrow's 6 p.m. EST home matchup with the Miami Heat.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.