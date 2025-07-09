Nets’ Cam Thomas Ranked Among Top Free Agents in NBA
As NBA free agency enters its second week, several notable players have already found new homes, but one Nets player still remains unsigned, despite proving himself as a reliable scorer over the past two seasons.
Cam Thomas remains a restricted free agent and is widely viewed as one of the best players still on the market. According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, Thomas ranks as the fourth-best available free agent. Pincus predicted that Thomas may ultimately settle for less than his initial asking price, projecting a return to Brooklyn on a three-year deal starting in the $24 million range.
"There's a perception among some teams that he's empty stats, but he's also an extremely talented scorer who doesn't usually let a mistake or miss deter him from the next attempt. The Nets, who may not be ready to win just yet, must decide how vital he is to the future," Pincus said. "While he's believed to have been seeking over $30 million in prior negotiations, that number may need to be much lower for a deal."
Pincus ultimately predicted that Thomas would return to the Nets on a three-year deal worth around $24 million, well below his reported asking price.
Just before the start of free agency, Brooklyn extended a $5.99 million qualifying offer to Thomas, officially making him a restricted free agent.
Last season, Thomas played in just 25 games due to a recurring hamstring injury. Still, he made a strong impact when he was on the court by posting career highs with 24 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.
His breakout season came in 2023–24, when both his minutes per game and scoring average nearly doubled. That season, he averaged a then-career high of 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.
Earlier in the offseason, Thomas offered some insight about his future during an interview with WTKR's Marc Davis.
“I definitely, definitely want to be back in Brooklyn. It’s definitely home for me. Being drafted there you definitely build bonds with a lot of people there, so I definitely love it there,” said Thomas. “But at the same time you have to do what’s best for you in the business aspects. So I have to play that by ear, but I definitely want to be back for sure. I definitely love Brooklyn.”