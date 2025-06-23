Nets Can Now Begin Exclusive Contract Talks With Thomas, Sharpe and Free Agents
Two days out of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets have gained the ability to begin negotiating with their free agent class. This summer's group is made up of the following:
UFAs: D'Angelo Russell, Trendon Watford
RFAs: Ziaire Williams, Cam Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe, Reece Beekman (Two-Way)
Options: Keon Johnson (team), Jalen Wilson (team), Tyrese Martin (team), Drew Timme (team)
Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 NBA season when the Oklahoma City Thunder were crowned first-time champions, the Nets now have until June 30 at 6 p.m. EST to negotiate with their internal free agents. The rest of the league can begin talking to external free agents on the same day, but contracts cannot be signed until July 6 at the start of the new league year.
Right off the bat, all three players who possess team options should be expected to be back. Johnson was a key member of Jordi Fernandez's rotation, Wilson was named Summer League MVP last year, Martin is one of the team's most reliable three-point shooters and Timme did plenty enough to earn a second stint with the Nets at the end of the regular season.
For the unrestricted free agents, Russell has expressed a desire to return to Brooklyn, but mutual interest has yet to be confirmed. It's also likely that Watford is lured elsewhere, unless the Nets decide to outbid any interested organization.
The restricted free agents fall in a similar category as the team options. It'd be a shock to see Williams, Thomas, Sharpe or even Beekman suit up somewhere else next season, though still possible. Thomas made it clear last week that he wants to stay in Brooklyn, his "home," but not much is known about the other players' wishes.
Williams was an uncovered gem for Fernandez last season, brought over as part of the full Mikal Bridges trade. He's too pure of a fit to let walk, and the same could be said for Sharpe. Beekman is the real wildcard here, as the Nets may view him as a developmental project going forward.
GM Sean Marks and Brooklyn's front office have a busy week incoming, and it all starts on June 25 at the NBA Draft, which is being held in the Nets' home arena, the Barclays Center.