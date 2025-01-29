Nets Concede NBA History to Kings' All-Star
In addition to dropping their seventh-straight game in Monday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Brooklyn Nets also found themselves on the wrong side of NBA history.
According to the official NBA History X account, Domantas Sabonis became just the second player ever to record a 20-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist stat line while shooting 80% from the field.
The other player? Wilt Chamberlain.
Sabonis has been a staple of Sacramento's lineup since his acquisition from the Indiana Pacers in 2022.
He was key in the franchise's resurgence in the 2022-23 campaign and still manages to be criminally underrated despite his contributions.
However, this achievement is more about Brooklyn's lackluster interior defense than it is Sabonis' greatness.
Nic Claxton, the Nets' $100 million big man who was extended this past summer, has yet to play like the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate he was in previous seasons.
To Claxton's credit, this has been anything but a "normal" year for Brooklyn.
The franchise has been dealt countless injuries, Claxton included, which has prevented first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez from being able to establish continuity in his rotation.
Outside of Claxton, the Nets' other big man, Day'Ron Shapre, isn't quite at the level yet to truly shut down a center with the skills Sabonis possesses.
Even still, the record is cause for concern.
This isn't even the first time in the 2024-25 campaign that Brooklyn has conceded such a feat.
Back in early November, Memphis Grizzlies' rookie big man Zach Edey made history of his own.
In the 106-104 victory, Edey notched 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 90% from the field.
With that performance, he became the first rookie in NBA history with a 20/10 game on 90/100% shooting, per StatMuse.
Despite the high emphasis on toughness and tempo since Fernandez's arrival, the Nets still manage to be soft in the paint.
Whether due to a scheme, scouting or effort issue, Brooklyn's defense inside must be addressed.
Thankfully, they have the talent already in-house needed to find a solution.
The Nets take on the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at 7 p.m. EST.
