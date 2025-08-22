Nets Could Outbid Pistons for Malik Beasley—But Likely Won’t
Malik Beasley is no longer the target of a federal gambling investigation, paving the way for him to resume his free agency journey as the summer comes to a close. The Detroit Pistons, with whom Beasley played with in 2024-25, can only offer him $7.2 million annually.
The Brooklyn Nets lead the clubhouse of teams that can offer substantially more, owning $15 million worth of cap space they could theoretically hand Beasley. However, it seems extremely unlikely that they would.
While that figure is the most Beasley could get offered at this stage of the offseason, there are plenty of other teams that can come up with a similar number. The Charlotte Hornets ($14.1 million NTMLE), Chicago Bulls ($14.1 million NTMLE), Washington Wizards ($14.1 million NTMLE) and Indiana Pacers ($13.5 million NTMLE) all come close.
Brooklyn has the advantage of being able to offer more, but outside forces likely influence the team's decision whether to pursue the veteran sharpshooter or not. After adding Haywood Highsmith in a salary dump deal, it's widely expected that the Nets will continue prowling for similar deals. They don't seem to have much interest in adding win-now pieces without receiving any form of future draft compensation, and rightfully so.
They're dealing with an ongoing contract dispute involving Cam Thomas and have plenty of work that needs to be done in preparation for training camp, mostly personnel-related. Brooklyn needs to prioritize trimming the roster before it can consider adding players like Beasley.
While they can't offer what the Nets, Hornets, Bulls, Wizards, or Pacers could, Brooklyn's cross-town rival is reportedly interested in Beasley, per Ian Begley. The New York Knicks could offer the 28-year-old a veteran minimum deal, though it's hard to imagine Beasley accepting such an offer.
"Knicks are among teams that had done background work on Malik Beasley’s situation, how likely/unlikely a suspension in 2025-26 was for the free agent," Begley posted to X on Friday.
In short: Will the Nets be signing Beasley, or even exploring such a possibility? No. Will the Nets' rivals, the Knicks, have a shot at signing Beasley compared to other teams with more money? Likely not.
Joining Charlotte and competing for a postseason spot is likely Beasley's best outside option, giving him a solid mix of dollar signs and playing time. Otherwise, a return to Detroit is probably the smartest scenario, assuming the Pistons remain interested in re-signing Beasley.
Either way, he won't be a Net.