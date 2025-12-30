The January Schedule Will be a Deciding Factor for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets performed better than expected in December, going 7-4 in the month, making their January slate more interesting.

It will be a more chaotic month with 17 games and three separate back-to-backs. Of Brooklyn's 17 opponents, six currently hold playoff spots in their respective conferences. The Nets are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference and five games back from a play-in spot, making this month critical for playoff contention or getting better draft position.

Previewing the Schedule

The January slate begins on New Year's Day at home against the Houston Rockets. It'll be a challenging start to the month, facing the fourth-place team in the Western Conference, which is currently on a three-game win streak.

The Nets' first back-to-back of the month is scheduled to take place as they travel to D.C. on Jan. 2 to play the Washington Wizards. This is a game that could easily be winnable for Brooklyn, but a loss there would be beneficial for 2026 draft position.

Following the back-to-back, there will be a six-game stretch with five opponents from the West. It starts with the Denver Nuggets at home, which will be without Nikola Jokic and it will be Michael Porter Jr.'s first time playing his former team since the offseason trade.

The second back-to-back of January comes across Jan. 11-12, both games on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. It will be a challenge to win either game as both opponents will see this game as a chance to rise in the dog fight that is the West playoff race.

One of the biggest matchups of the month comes on Jan. 14 in New Orleans. This is the second of two games between the Nets and Pelicans, the Nets won the first matchup, so losing this one would increase the odds for a top draft pick.

Through the following three games, Brooklyn will see the Chicago Bulls twice and play its final back-to-back of January. The Nets will play the Bulls in Chicago on Jan. 18 before returning to the Barclays Center to face the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 19.

The next two games include the only divisional matchups of the month. Brooklyn will play the New York Knicks on Jan. 21 and the Boston Celtics on Jan. 23.

The Nets close out the month with four games on the road, all against foes from the West. They could likely steal a game against the short-handed Denver Nuggets or a young Utah Jazz team, but all four opponents are still vying for the playoffs.

January could prove to be Brooklyn's largest challenge yet this season with the amount of road games, back-to-backs and sheer volume of competition. After a surprisingly successful December, don't be shocked if the Nets return to expected play this coming month.

January record prediction: 4-13