Nets' Defense vs. Mavericks Must Be the Standard Going Forward
Ever since the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets' defense has been lackluster at best—a stark contrast to the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season.
In the early stages of head coach Jordi Fernandez's first year at the Nets' helm, Brooklyn's identity was built on toughness, effort and, most importantly, defense. Dealing Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith certainly hindered their guarding ability, however the output was still solid until the beginning of February.
In last night's 113-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets got back to their old ways of defending. Matched up with Anthony Davis—and containing superstar big men has been a major issue this season—Brooklyn held the 10-time All-Star to just 12 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting. No Maverick was allowed to eclipse the 20-point mark, and while Davis is continuing to work back into shape after missing an extended period of time, the effort was visibly different.
For the rest of this year, this summer, next year, next summer and beyond, last night's showing must be the standard going forward. And the Nets certainly have the pieces in place to do so.
Nic Claxton is one of the best rim protectors in the league (albeit he's experiencing a bit of a down season), Ziaire Williams is an extremely promising two-way player, Trendon Watford possesses elite-level versatility and Drew Timme only continues to impress on both ends of the floor.
Compound Brooklyn's rotation with Fernandez's coaching and leadership and an improvment on the defensive front seems to be inevitable. Injuries have certainly hindered the results, but when healthy, the Nets can evolve into one of the best defensive units in the Eastern Conference.
With a busy offseason projected to be on the horizon (Brooklyn will likely be equipped with the most cap space leaguewide and a top draft choice this summer) Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks will have plenty of resources available to bolster the hypothetical identity.
The Nets get seven more opportunities this season to build even more defensive confidence, beginning with Thursday's home matchup with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. EST.