Nets' Draft Lottery Odds on the Line in Pivotal Matchup With Raptors
Clinging to the sixth-best odds to land the top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, tomorrow the Brooklyn Nets host the Toronto Raptors—a team they hold a 2.5-game advantage on in the lottery.
Toronto—losers of three straight—beat Brooklyn by 30 points just 10 days ago, but the Nets' recent two-game winstreak helped the Raptors remain within arm's reach of the sixth-highest odds. As both Eastern Conference squads close out their rebuilding seasons, tomorrow's clash at the Barclays Center will be pivotal for each's lottery hopes.
Much like Brooklyn, Toronto has opted to gain more experience for its younger guys of late while its stars sit out. Ja'Kobe Walker has been the main beneficiary, averaging 13.9 points and just over four rebounds in his last 10 appearances. In a matchup which neither side has much interest in winning, the development of young prospects will take center stage as both teams eye top draft positioning.
While adamantly against tanking, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has utilized insignificant matchups in the twilight of the 2024-25 NBA season to evaluate potential future contributors—specifically Brooklyn's three two-way players as well as Dariq Whitehead, Drew Timme and Maxwell Lewis.
Tosan Evbuomwan, Tyson Etienne and Reece Beekman have received ample opportunities since mid-March, allowing the Nets to get a head start on offseason cuts without jeopardizing their lottery selection. Nothing is expected to change tomorrow, especially since the Raptors will be following a nearly identical approach.
Given the way Brookyn's season has shaken out—beginning at February's All-Star break—there's a real possibility that the home showdown with Toronto could end up being the most important game of the entire season. Not only do the Nets face the threat of being passed by the Raptors, but could end up passing the Philadelphia 76ers—a team Brooklyn trails by two full games.
Philadelphia has lost 10 straight with no end to the skid in sight, but with five games left to play before the regular season ends, it could slide up—allowing the Nets to claim the fifth-best odds.
No matter how tomorrow plays out, one thing is clear: Brooklyn should have no interest in winning— especially against a team threatening to leapfrog it with a top prospect's services on the line.