2024 NBA Draft: There's Many Players Worth Nets Trading into Second Round For
As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches, there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty across the board. Not only does this class lack a clear top prospect, but the expectation is that there will be variability all throughout the first round, and even in the second.
As such, there could be quality talent that falls to the second round, or that is altogether overlooked — meaning there could be some late steals in this draft.
The Brooklyn Nets don’t own a selection in June’s draft, but could certainly buy into the event and take on a second-round pick. Historically there hasn’t been a high barrier of entry for a team to acquire a mid to late second rounder.
The Nets are in a rebuilding phase, so adding prospects with high upside is a key. With that in mind, Brooklyn should consider trading for a second-round pick in this draft.
While there’s many players worth buying into t second round for, let’s take a look at four prospects that would be well worth trading into the draft for.
Adem Bona (UCLA)
After two seasons at UCLA, Bona looks primed to help an NBA team. He’s a former top-25 player in his class and has the pedigree to be a fantastic player at the next level. Bona is more of a traditional big, but plays with elite energy and impacts winning.
Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
A former top-three recruit in his class, Edwards went from a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to a player who might be taken in the second round. It wasn’t the freshman campaign he was hoping for at Kentucky, but he did get better as the season went on. From a talent standpoint, Edwards has the potential to be one of the best players in this draft if he’s developed the right way.
Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
There’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding Chomche, who in theory is one of the best raw prospects in this draft, but needs a tremendous amount of development. A center prospect who can one day be a very good player at the NBA level, it will take patience and the right opportunity. When it comes to upside swings, Chomche might be the most intriguing player in this draft class.
Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
From a production standpoint, Ighodaro is one of the more impressive players who will hear their name called on draft night. At 6-foot-11, he’s a do-it-all big with the ability to impact winning as a rookie. Ighodaro may not have as high of a ceiling as some of the other players on this list, but his floor seems extremely high.