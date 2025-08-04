Nets' Drake Powell Has All the Traits to Succeed in The NBA
Drake Powell, a former North Carolina Tar Heel, was one of the most athletic players in college basketball during his freshman year. While primarily drafted for his defensive abilities, he also showed promising offensive skills.
The Brooklyn Nets picked Powell with their No. 22 pick, which they had acquired earlier this offseason from the Atlanta Hawks. Fans may have been surprised by the first-round selection based on box-score watching, but his game can easily translate at this level.
Here's why he's set up for success:
Defense
The Nets were 23rd in team defensive rating last season, and many of their picks in this draft will not help that standing. Powell is enough of a difference maker on that end of the floor to offset some of the lackluster defenders on the roster.
Powell only averaged 1.4 stocks per game in his lone collegiate season, but the film shows strong on-ball defense and positional versatility. He handled the opposing team's best players on a nightly basis and held his own.
His defensive prowess starts with his lateral quickness. It is somewhat reminiscent of the way Aaron Nesmith and Derrick White approach the defensive side of the ball.
Athletic Traits
Powell stands at 6-foot-6, giving him the ability to guard multiple positions and use his reach to finish over smaller defenders. Additionally, he has a seven-foot wingspan, which helps him disrupt passing lanes and contest shots at the rim.
Few players at Powell's size also boast a 40-inch vertical. Currently, the list is small, but a name that sticks out is Jaylen Brown. The two were extremely similar defensive prospects coming out of college, and the offense came with time for the Boston Celtics star.
Players who can defend well tend to stick around in the NBA, and Powell is a perfect fit for Jordi Fernandez's system.
Three-Point Shooting
In a relatively small sample size, Powell achieved a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. During his freshman season, he had two games in which he made four or more three-pointers. While this level of production may not appear exceptional, his shooting mechanics are impressive and precise.
Powell made 11 of 25 three-point attempts during a shooting drill at the NBA Combine. However, it's still uncertain whether he can maintain that shooting accuracy in a game situation, as a lower leg injury kept him out of the NBA Summer League.
“Defensively, he can rebound, he can shoot 3s," North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said. "He can attack the basket, finish above the rim, get second-chance opportunities, and knock down free throws."