Nets Drop to Wizards at Home, End Three-Game Winstreak
Coming off an undefeated home-and-home series with the Houston Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Washington Wizards to the Barclays Center seeking their fourth straight victory. In one of Brooklyn's poorer defensive efforts, it saw its three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the team with the worst record in the NBA.
Keon Johnson led the Nets with 25 points and six rebounds, albeit most of his scoring came during garbage time.
Early on, the matchup looked more like a preview for All-Star Weekend's three-point contest rather than a battle for two teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
After dealing Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas just hours before tip-off, the Wizards' rookies were thrust into a larger role. That proved to be bad news for the Nets. Brooklyn found itself down 10-2 almost instantly due to Washington's duo of Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, but once the hosts' balanced offensive attack settled in, the gap began to shrink.
Cam Johnson made his return to action, willing the Nets to a mid-second quarter run to trim a once-12-point advantage to just four at the break. Alongside Johnson was Tosan Evbuomwan off the bench, who provided a much-needed spark as the Wizards were on their way to converting 12 of their 23 first-half three-point attempts.
The Nets eventually found their own stroke from deep, albeit nowhere near as impactful as the visitors'. Jalen Wilson hit on both of his attempts, Johnson rattled in two of his three and even Day'Ron Sharpe managed to sink one from beyond the arc.
Brooklyn came out unready to play, but as the first half chugged along, the slow start quickly became a distant memory.
However, the Nets began the second half just as slow, if not slower, than they did the first. They conceded a 7-0 run just seconds into the third quarter while continuously testing the Wizards' willingness to hoist the triple.
That decision didn't help Brooklyn's five-minute-long scoring drought as George and Jordan Poole continued their three-point magic. This time, Johnson and company were unable to replicate their opponent's efficiency, resulting in a then-game-high 15-point deficit facing the Nets heading into the fourth.
Unfortunately for the Brooklyn faithful, things wouldn't get much better down the stretch.
Almost poetically, Corey Kispert hit a three on Washington's first possession of the final frame. His shot began an 8-0 run by the Wizards, 11-0 overall, dating back to the third quarter. In a major example of irony, the team with the worst record leaguewide gashed the Nets with one of their own tactics.
Come the final buzzer, outside of the 17-point differential on the scoreboard, seven of Brian Keefe's guys notched double-digits in the scoring column. Six players recorded at least two three-pointers and all but three finished with a positive plus-minus.
This was a defensive effort Jordi Fernandez's crew will look to put behind them as soon as possible. Tonight's matchup was a complete turnaround from the suffocating containment that was put on display throughout Brooklyn's three-game winning streak.
Next up for the Nets: an Eastern Conference bout with the new-look Miami Heat this Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
To access the final box score from the Nets' win/loss to/over the Wizards, click here.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.