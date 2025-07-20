Nets' Egor Demin Graded for Summer League Performance
CBS Sports Analyst Cameron Salerno evaluated the 2025 NBA lottery picks based on their NBA Summer League performances. He was surprised by the Brooklyn Nets' initial selection of Egor Demin at No. 8, but his upside is undeniable.
Demin surprised many in Las Vegas by shooting 43.5% from three-point range on 23 attempts. His outside scoring was a big question coming out of BYU, where he shot sub-30% and showed more willingness to shoot from long distance in the NBA Summer League.
He earned a B- grade from Salerno after averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in his first three games of NBA action.
Although Demin shot well from beyond the arc on a large sample size, he only averaged 1.3 assists per game. In two of three games, he finished with zero assists.
"I still don't know exactly what he will be in the NBA," Salerno said. "He's not a true point guard."
Despite averaging 5.5 assists per game in college, Demin struggled with playmaking while playing for the Nets in Las Vegas. In 2025, Brooklyn drafted several players known for their passing abilities, suggesting that the team may adopt a collective approach to the point guard position.
Demin spent most of his time in the NBA Summer League focusing on his jumpshot. The way he played in his initial action with the Nets is not indicative of what his role will be come the regular season.
"He finished with a negative assist-to-turnover ratio," Salerno said. "Which ironically was one of his strengths (facilitating) coming out of school."
After the NBA Summer League, Demin will need to improve his ability to lead the Brooklyn offense and increase his scoring inside. 23 of his 27 shots taken in Las Vegas were from beyond the three-point line.
It remains uncertain what Demin's role will be for the Nets this season, but his performance so far has surpassed expectations. He is still a work in progress, but his shot appears legitimate.