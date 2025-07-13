Nets' Egor Demin Looks to Show Out Against Wizards' Tre Johnson
Egor Demin's quiet Summer League debut left a large portion of his game unseen. He appeared to have some first-game jitters, but he worked through them to have a more productive second half.
Game two of the Brooklyn Nets Summer League slate will be against the Washington Wizards, where multiple experienced NBA players will compete. The Wizards bring their four first-round picks from last year along with Tre Johnson, the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Johnson participated in workouts for the Nets during the pre-draft process and made a strong impression in his first game in Las Vegas. He scored 18 points efficiently and demonstrated a high basketball IQ on both offense and defense. Johnson's three-point shooting is something to keep an eye on, as he went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc in his debut.
Demin should have a chip on his shoulder in this game to show he can compete with his fellow lottery picks.
It is likely that the two will have to guard each other at times during their matchup, and Demin has a great opportunity to showcase his defensive skills against a versatile offensive player. In their first games, Johnson took 13 shots, while Demin had only five attempts.
Despite a passive showing from Demin against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he stayed confident in his shot, making two three-pointers in the second half. After showing off a bit of his shooting mechanics, he could unveil more of his playmaking arsenal in game two.
One of the main reasons the Nets fell short in their debut was the lack of a clear player taking control of the offense. If Demin becomes more assertive and demands the ball, it could benefit him and hopefully lead to team success.
Brooklyn has a tough task trying to develop not only its rookies in this class, but a plethora of young talent in need of improvement. Even so, investing the No. 8 pick in Demin should mean setting him up for success first and foremost.
Brooklyn tips off against Washington at 8:00 p.m. EST tomorrow in Las Vegas as both squads seek their first Summer League win.