Nets' Egor Demin Makes Franchise History in Loss vs. Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets began their season with a 136-117 loss against the Charlotte Hornets, but it was somewhat expected. The team is not supposed to be winning much as they continue to navigate their rebuild. It's never fun to root against your team, but every game counts for lottery odds, a place where the Nets are expected to be by the season of the season.
The most Brooklyn can do at this point is focus on the development of its young players. Four of the Nets' five first-round picks made their NBA debuts, and by far, the most exciting was Egor Demin, the No. 8 pick of the draft.
The Russian guard came off the bench for Ben Saraf, the No. 26 pick, but that didn't stop Demin from producing. He finished with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal on 4-for-6 shooting. All of his shot attempts and makes came from three-point range.
Demin had a lot of scouts and analysts concerned about his shooting coming into the league, but he had done nothing but prove them wrong through the Summer League, preseason, and now his debut. In just 22 minutes of action, he was able to knock down deep shots both off the dribble and the catch.
The rookie made history for Brooklyn, finishing with the most threes made in a Nets rookie's debut. Demin was highly regarded for his passing coming out of BYU, but he displayed promising scoring against the Hornets.
Demin finished off the night with a 30-foot bomb off the catch from fellow rookie Nolan Traore. The No. 19 pick wouldn't get too many opportunities, finishing with three points, one assist and two steals on 1-for-3 shooting in nine minutes.
Saraf and Drake Powell were the other two Nets rookies to make their debut with Danny Wolf out. Saraf put up eight points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Powell would record one basket in seven minutes before going down with an apparent ankle injury.
Demin's debut gives Nets fans hope that the lottery pick could end up being a star for the franchise. Brooklyn has been searching for a young star to accompany Cam Thomas, although the 23-year-old is facing questions regarding 2026 free agency.
As Brooklyn begins the season with minimal expectations, Demin should get more minutes and chances to showcase his offensive game in Jordi Fernandez's system. The rebuild should benefit the youngsters for now.