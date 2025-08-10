Nets’ First-Round Pick Spotted Courtside at NY vs. NY Nike Tournament Semis
Members of the Brooklyn Nets' 2025 rookie class are wasting no time adjusting to life in the Empire State.
On Saturday, French prospect Nolan Traore—the 19th-overall pick in June's draft from Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in the French top tier—sat courtside at the NY vs. NY Nike Tournament Semifinals. The NBA's official X account posted the photo of Traore found below.
Nike initially launched the NY vs. NY high school basketball tournament back in 2017, aiming to unite New York City around its ever-lasting passion for the sport—specifically in outdoor "streetball" environments. The event, which was initially just designed to highlight the next generation of basketball-loving boys and girls, has since blossomed into a cultural phenomenon, unsurprisingly.
Participating children get the opportunity to play under summer skies on famous New York City blacktops in front of big-name players and celebrities alike. The event blends basketball, community pride and street style, creating an exciting atmosphere for those involved.
Teams are separated based on neighborhoods and are named to commemorate iconic New York City Parks. These include Dyckman, Gersh, Watson and Rucker, who compete in elimination-style tournament games. Come the championship game in August, the representatives will have earned the opportunity to play on a custom court—including Brooklyn's "Victory Park."
The matchups will be available via stream on platforms like GameChanger.
NY vs. NY provides a unique backdrop for basketball culture in the city, giving Traore the opportunity to further connect with his new home.
Traore, a 6-foot-4 facilitator who is likely to become part of head coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation almost immediately, was brought in to help shore up backcourt that was severely lacking. He, alongside the eighth-overall pick Egor Demin, will be expected to become instant offensive leaders given that both may be the only "traditional" point guards to play heavy minutes.
Traore becomes just the latest member of the Nets' roster to show up and support local events. Back in July, he and the rest of Brooklyn's incoming rookie class hosted a community clinic at Sunset Park. There, Traore, Demin, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf ran drills for 50 local children ages 9-12, connecting with the local community just days after they joined the organization.
Additionally guard Dariq Whitehead made an impromptu appearance at a Brooklyn Basketball summer camp yesterday.
As the Nets continue navigating their total rebuild, one thing appears certain: the team will continue to be committed to serving the local community, doing so by drafting high-character players who are more than willing to give back.