Two Posterizing Dunks Energize Nets' Home Crowd During First Home Win

The Brooklyn Nets finally got their first home win 20 games into the season, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 116-103.

Michael Porter Jr. led all scorers with 35 points on 13-of-24 shooting, proving he can help lead teams to victory as the top option when his shot is falling.

However, the energy in the building unexpectedly elevated a few levels higher in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

First, Noah Clowney attacked the rim and threw down a powerful one-handed jam on Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Two minutes later, Danny Wolf took a page out of Clowney's book and threw down a posterizing slam of his own on Miles Bridges.

Though there's a legitimate argument to be made about which dunk was better, Clowney didn't seem to mind if people thought Wolf's dunk was better.

"It felt great," Wolf said about his dunk. "Against Milwaukee, there wasn't another opportunity for that and I laid the ball up and before the game I said I was gonna try to catch a body or try to dunk on somebody, and I was kinda saying that as a joke, but kinda looking at that as an opportunity, and just kind of trying to attack the rim, and I did it and lived with the rewards."

Nic Claxton wasn't sure if Wolf was even capable of throwing down such a powerful dunk, but Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez was singing a different tune.

"Yeah, I think so because I've seen him in practice, but I'm very happy for him, very happy for Noah," Fernandez said. "Those are big time energy plays, and that's for all his teammates, for the crowd, because I thought the crowd was outstanding. It's really good to be able to give a win here to our fans because they support us at all times, and see the growth of these young guys. You see Noah just turned 21, and Danny at 21 making big plays like this, and at the end of the day, this is all positive energy that carries throughout the whole building."

Despite the Nets playing some of their best basketball of the season, the energy in the Barclays Center still needed a lift at times.

Though it can be hard for that energy to show up in a building with two struggling teams and no box office superstar, those two dunks proved that that energy can always show up in an instant.