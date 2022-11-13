Nets Give Update on Kyrie Irving's Return From Suspension

While it once seemed unlikely that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving would rejoin the team soon after serving his five-game suspension, some increased optimism has surfaced lately, starting with Irving's positive meeting with Adam Silver. The NBA Commissioner believes Irving holds no hate in his heart for anyone, and the two sides reportedly had a productive meeting.

There has been no official word on if the Nets are still forcing Irving to complete their list of requirements before his return, but according to Joe Tsai, the star guard still has work to do before rejoining the team.

Speaking with New York Post, Tsai said, "[Kyrie Irving] has to show people that he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended."

It is unclear if this means completing the list of requirements, which included an apology and condemnation of the movie, a $500K donation to anti-hate causes, sensitivity training, a meeting with ADL and Jewish leaders, and a meeting with Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of his actions.

Some of those requirements have been checked off, but according to Tsai, Irving still has work to do. In the meantime, the Nets have been winning games without Irving, primarily due to the heroics of Kevin Durant. That said, they could definitely use their star guard back, but it is unclear when that will be.

