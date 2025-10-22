Nets' Guard Cam Thomas on Contract Uncertainty: ‘It’ll Take Care of Itself’
There's a good chance that, at the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA season, Cam Thomas will leave the franchise that drafted him. Set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, Thomas could depart from the Brooklyn Nets after both sides were unable to work out a long-term deal this past offseason.
But even through the dramatics, Thomas remains focused on guiding the Nets to victories rather than getting hung up over potential negotiations.
“Nah, it’s easy. I’m not really worried about that. It’ll take care of itself,” Thomas said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “The main goal is just being on the court and playing, being out there. I love to hoop, I love to play, so that’s really the main thing I’m trying to do this year. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll let that take care of itself.”
Thomas enters his possible last season in Brooklyn as one of the franchise's young leaders. He's the longest-tenured Net outside of Nic Claxton, and despite being just 23 years old, already has four seasons of NBA experience under his belt. He's one of many players on this year's roster who is set to benefit from the addition of Michael Porter Jr., as opposing defenses will now be forced to pay less attention to Thomas given Brooklyn's lethal offensive attack.
Porter coming to town isn't the only change Thomas experienced in the offseason, however. He also slimmed down but told Lewis that it was more for aesthetic purposes than performance.
“Nah, it’s felt the same, it’s just more so the look. I really didn’t feel any different,” Thomas continued. “Obviously, when you drop some weight, you get a little quicker. I felt like I was kind of quick last year, but I feel like I’m quicker this year, in a sense. But, nah, I didn’t really feel any different. I felt good, just ready to go.”
His comments bode well for the Nets if the eventual plan is to attempt to rekindle the relationship. Until he specifically indicates that he's no longer happy in Brooklyn, the door stays open for a return.
The front office may be forced to open its pocketbook a little more than it may have wanted to, but if Thomas enjoys a third-straight career-best season from a statistical standpoint, the Nets may be forced to pay beyond their comfort zone to retain the exciting young scorer.