Nets Have More Roster Questions After Acquiring Haywood Highsmith
The Brooklyn Nets are still making moves as the NBA offseason moves into mid-August. While many teams have their rosters set, the Nets have just made even more changes to their personnel.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Brooklyn has acquired forward Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second-round pick from the Miami Heat in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick. The move, while minor, was unprecedented due to multiple factors.
Highsmith has carved out a solid career at 28 years old. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 45.8% shooting from the field and 38.2% from three last season for the Heat. However, his defense is what propelled him to a rotation spot, starting in 2023.
At 6-foot-5 with a near-seven-foot wingspan, Highsmith has proven to be a great contributor to a championship contender or even a playoff team, but for the Nets to take on his salary is a bit questionable. They gave up a draft pick in 2026 for one way down the road, and a player who doesn't align with their rebuild.
Nevertheless, Highsmith should provide solid veteran leadership and production for Brooklyn. He takes up even more salary cap space, but the Nets have no real concerns in that department, being the only team that can really take on more contracts.
However, when looking at the roster, Brooklyn still has to figure out who to cut when the season starts. The team currently has 18 players on standard contracts with Highsmith, and that number will increase to 19 as restricted free agent Cam Thomas is expected to return on the qualifying offer.
ClutchPoints' Erik Slater listed a few names that could ultimately get cut, naming Drew Timme, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Keon Johnson as candidates. With Highsmith now on the roster, all four of them could end up getting the boot despite players like Wilson and Timme showing promise.
Perhaps Brooklyn is preparing to make another move. It would be difficult to trade away players and take less back, but center Nic Claxton has been involved in rumors, being a veteran center coveted by other teams in the past.
General manager Sean Marks and the rest of the front office will have another task on their hands in regards to finalizing the roster. The offseason negotiations with Thomas have been murky, but he's projected to return and play out the season with the Nets before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026.