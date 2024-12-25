Nets Have 'Zero Interest' in Buying Out Ben Simmons
Despite his $40.3 million contract expiring at the 2024-25 NBA season's end, the Brooklyn Nets will reportedly not consider reaching a buyout agreement with two-time All-Star Ben Simmons, per Brett Siegel.
The confirmation comes amid countless trade rumors regarding the franchise's veteran assets, specifically surrounding Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.
But since Brooklyn's dealing of Dennis Schroder, Simmons' play has picked up immensely, sparking interest from rival organizations.
The 28-year-old has averaged 10.3 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals since the Nets sent Schroder to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 15, his best numbers since landing in Brooklyn.
"As the trade deadline inches closer, the Nets and Simmons hold 'zero interest' in pursuing a buyout agreement, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints," Siegel wrote. "This same mindset Brooklyn currently holds also applies to the scenario of Simmons remaining on their roster past Feb. 6, which continues to look like a strong possibility."
Simmons' contract expires this summer, and if he isn't traded at the deadline, a buyout doesn't make much sense.
The two sides can either negotiate an extension that would likely fall well short of the five-year, $177 million contract he signed back in 2020, or they can opt to go their separate ways and end Simmons' four-year tenure.
While the Nets continue to feel the impact of several key players' injuries, Simmons provides steady facilitating for a team already thin at both guard spots.
He'll look to continue building on his resurgence on Thursday in an 8 p.m. EST road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
