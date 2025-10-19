Nets' Haywood Highsmith Given Injury Update Ahead of Season Opener
The Brooklyn Nets have finalized their 2025-26 roster after a series of roster moves leading up to the regular season. Despite the team navigating the early stages of a rebuild, the Nets had a promising preseason, going 2-2.
One player not featured in the games leading up to the season opener was Haywood Highsmith, whom Brooklyn acquired late in the offseason. The former Miami Heat wing was traded to the Nets, along with a 2032 second-round pick, in exchange for a protected 2026 second-round pick.
Highsmith received right knee surgery over the summer, which kept him from appearing in the preseason. Unfortunately, he will also miss significant time to start the regular season, according to the Nets.
Brooklyn announced that the 28-year-old would be re-evaluated in eight weeks after suffering knee swelling during rehab. The team will have to alter its program for the veteran.
"Brooklyn Nets forward Haywood Highsmith recently experienced right knee swelling during the course of his rehab from an August meniscectomy procedure," the team wrote. "Following an evaluation, it has been determined that Highsmith will require a modified rehab program to address the swelling. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks."
Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Heat last season, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from three. He made a name for himself in Miami as a solid perimeter defender.
Despite only being 28, Highsmith is one of the oldest players on the roster. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, his leadership has had a positive effect on the younger players, which led to him making the roster over other players, despite being injured.
"Haywood Highsmith’s strong veteran locker room presence and leadership to younger players throughout training camp was a key factor for him making the final roster of the Brooklyn Nets despite a longer injury recovery time, league sources said," Scotto wrote.
The Nets have plenty of players who could be traded midseason to emphasize the rebuild, and Highsmith is one of them. Once he returns, Brooklyn could give him minutes to boost his trade value, which would lead to established postseason contenders showing interest.
If the Nets keep Highsmith through the season, he would build on the leadership he's shown thus far and be a mentor for the young core. The veteran is on an expiring deal, worth $5.6 million for the 2025-26 season.