NBA Mock Draft: Nets Grab Game-Changing Forward

The 2025-26 NBA regular season has continued to churn along, with teams either vying for a postseason appearance, or top picks at the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Nets fit into the latter half of that equation. With just four wins on the year, they’ve rightfully been prioritizing the growth of their young players, and are undoubtedly doing their due diligence on the 2026 draft class’s best players.

In a recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, the Brooklyn Nets landed the No. 4 pick via a Tankathon spin, and subsequently chose North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.

Given where Brooklyn currently stands at 4-16, No. 4 would be a somewhat realistic outcome, though the front office certainly wants a chance at cracking the top-three.

Wilson would be about as good as consolation prizes get, though. The 6-foot-10 forward has done everything he can in the early-season to break down the door to the top tier, and while he hasn’t cracked it just yet, many believe it could soon be a “top-four”, instead of a “top-three.”

Through eight games, Wilson is averaging 19.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks. He’s shooting 53% overall and a measly 20% from beyond the arc, though that’s made up for by his high volume of free throw attempts at 75%.

On Tuesday night, he helped the Tar Heels to a big win over No. 18 Kentucky, going for 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Through the first few games, Wilson’s been one of the top producers in the country. He’s dunking near-everything, leading to his high points per game and field goal percentage, and his motor and innate athleticism have led to the all-around stats such as rebounding and stocks.

As the mock says, he’s far from a perfect prospect, without real shooting just yet, and some non-dunk finishing concerns. Though NBA teams are sure to see him as a potentially high-floor, high-ceiling prospect at forward.

Should the Nets land the fourth pick, Wilson would be an easy gamble. They haven’t seen talent or athleticism like this at forward in some time, and Wilson would make an excellent play-finisher for the bevy of talented passers they took in the 2025 draft.

The Nets will continue to prioritize youth development, in hopes of landing a top three pick. Should that end up in that range, any of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, BYU wing AJ Dybantsa or Duke forward Cameron Boozer would be a no-brainer.