Nets HC Desires 'More Defense' out of Jalen Wilson
The Brooklyn Nets' biggest issue has been their defense through two games. Whether it was their interior struggles against the Atlanta Hawks or perimeter issues against the Orlando Magic, it's a problem that needs to be fixed.
NBA 2K25 Summer League MVP Jalen Wilson has gotten off to a strong start on the offensive end, but amid the defensive ailments, head coach Jordi Fernandez has been left desiring more.
"I want to see more defense. And I want him to understand the challenge,” Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “It’s not just that you’re going to go out there and score 16 and have a great game offensively. A basketball game is a game that you’ve got to play on both ends, and that’s what I need from him."
Following the request, Fernandez offered a vow of confidence in his second year forward.
"“And the reality is I know that he’s more than capable. So if he hasn’t done it, there’s only one way you learn in life is when they take things away from you. And as good of a kid he is — and he works his tail off — every time I challenge him and I tell him, he always responds," he continued.
"So I know J-Wil will be a very good player on both ends, a two-way player. But that’s what I’m going to demand. If I see one day that he’s not, I’m going to let him go. And that goes for everybody, too.”
After posting just over 13 minutes of action in Brooklyn's 116-101 loss to Orlando, Wilson's retaining a short memory ahead of tomorrow's contest against Giannis Antetokounmpo the Milwaukee Bucks.
“Of course. Of course I’m always down for what the team needs to do. That’s been who I am my entire life. So watch film, get better from it and approach Milwaukee in the right way,” he said.
The Nets seek their first victory of the 2024-25 campaign at the Barclays Center tomorrow night at 6 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.