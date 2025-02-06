Nets' HC Jordi Fernandez Steps Away as Canadian Men's National Team Coach
The Canadian men's national basketball team is searching for a new lead man. Canada Basketball announced Thursday that Brooklyn Nets' head coach Jordi Fernandez has stepped away from the role.
“After several summers away, I feel the need to prioritize finding balance with my family,” Fernandez said via The Athletic. “I also believe it is my responsibility to spend the offseason with the players and coaches here in Brooklyn. We have a young, developing team, and these next few summers will play an important role in the continued growth of both our team and culture.”
Fernandez had served as the national team's head coach since 2023 after taking over for Nick Nurse. He led Canada to an undefeated record through pool play before falling to France in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Nets' first-year sideline general also captured a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Canada's first in 23 years.
Rowan Barrett, general manager of the men's national team, expressed his gratitude to Fernandez in a statement about the decision.
“On behalf of Canada Basketball, I want to sincerely thank Jordi and his family for their dedication and commitment to our program,” Barrett said. “He stepped in to lead our program at a pivotal time and his impact on our team and Canadian basketball as a whole has been profound. We are grateful for the winning foundation he helped build as we look ahead to the LA 2028 Olympics and beyond.”
The 41-year-old head coach's choice creates a hole on the bench for one of the most talented international teams globally. Team Canada boasts a roster including perennial MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Luguentz Dort and Dillon Brooks.
Amid year one of Brooklyn's rebuild, Fernandez's sole focus in the coming summers will be on lifting the Nets back to contention. This upcoming offseason is expected to be a pivotal one, as the franchise is projected to hold over $60 million in available cap space along with a king's ransom of draft capital.
Fernandez holds a 17-34 record in his inaugural season at Brooklyn's helm.
