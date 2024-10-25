Nets' HC Pleased With 'Brooklyn Grit' in Season-Opening Loss
Since his arrival in April, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has sought a true identity for a franchise that's longed for one.
Wednesday night's season-opening loss to the Hawks in Atlanta showed progress toward Fernandez's desired fast and physical playstyle.
Following the narrow 120-116 loss, Brooklyn's lead man offered his perspective to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
“I loved our physicality. We’ve been talking about the Brooklyn grit, right? You saw it out there with 32 fouls. The only thing is, we’ve got to be smarter. Our technique has to be better. We have to lead with our chest and show our hands,” Fernandez said. “I’m not arguing any of our calls and free throws. We have to be better. But our guys played hard.”
Those 32 fouls resulted in 46 free throw attempts, 33 of which Atlanta connected on. And if it weren't for a lackluster percentage from the charity stripe, the Hawks would've won by more.
While not perfect just yet, Fernandez is building the foundation of a culture. The Nets haven't boasted a true calling card for years, but if all members of the current roster continue to buy into the idea of "Brooklyn grit," their playstyle will soon become as iconic as the San Antonio Spurs or Golden State Warriors.
“I want to win every game, because at the end of the day what you want is to create winning habits,” Fernandez said. “What can we correct that is our controlables that would’ve helped us win? Right now, to me it’s leading with your chest and show your hands, and then finishing possessions."
Brooklyn can take its first step toward creating winning habits on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EST against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
