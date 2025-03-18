Nets' Head Coach Provides Update on Plans For Dariq Whitehead
This season has seen the Brooklyn Nets rely on using players from their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, as they've struggled with injuries throughout the year. Whether it be Tosan Evbuomwan, who made 21 appearances for Brooklyn, or Killian Hayes, who was given a 10-day contract with the Nets before not being picked up for a second term.
But one player who has done the inverse is Dariq Whitehead, who has spent the season with the Long Island Nets, as he looked to gain more substantial time on the court after he was sidelined last year due to an injury to his shin.
While some may have thought that given the number of injuries currently in the Nets' roster, Whitehead would receive a chance at game time, however, Jordi Fernandez feels that he's better spent helping Long Island in their quest for a playoff spot.
"We want him to keep doing his job in Long Island... I believe they have six left, and if they win out, they have a chance," said Fernandez. "So for us, winning is very, very important. Creating that culture, competing, and having a chance to play in the playoffs.
As the Eastern Conference standings currently go, Long Island is slotted in the ninth seed with a record of 14-14, four and a half games out from the first spot, which is currently occupied by the Maine Celtics.
Fernandez was quick to show that this isn't just limited to Whitehead, as fellow two-way players Tyson Etienne and the aforementioned Evbuomwan have been a part of Long Island's squad as of late.
"It’s not just him, but it’s him, Tyson, Tosan, and everybody else on that team because that’s our club, so we want those guys to do very well," explained Fernandez. "It’s not about Dariq. It’s about us, it’s about the group, it’s about the team."
This isn't to say that Fernandez is opposed to having Whitehead as a part of his roster, as he commended the former first-round draft pick's performances in the G League.
"If we do need bodies here, for sure, I’ll be happy to play him," explained the Nets' head coach. "He’s done a good job, he’s worked hard."
As a part of Long Island, Whitehead is averaging 12.9 points per game on 39.4 percent from the field while securing four rebounds per game.
With there being six games left in Long Island's season each game will become that much more important for them to win if they wish to catapult themselves into the playoffs.
