Nets Head Coaching Search Begins to Heat Up
Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is reportedly a candidate to join the Kansas Jayhawks’ men’s basketball team as an assistant coach, per The KU Hearings and The Kansas City Star.
Vaughn played four seasons at Kansas from 1993-97, where he was the 1995-96 Big Eight Player of the Year, a two-time second-team Consensus All-American and the 1993-94 Big Eight Rookie of the Year. The Jayhawks guard had his No. 11 jersey retired in Dec. 2002. He averaged 9.6 points, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 126 college games.
"It's going to be special when I have kids who come in and say, 'Daddy, why is your name up there?' It's tough to describe what this means to me,” Vaughn said about his jersey retirement. “The fans here have always been unbelievable. I love them and this university so much.”
Vaughn became the Nets’ head coach in Nov. 2022 after Steve Nash was relieved of his duties. He was dismissed in Feb. 2024. The now-50-year-old had also previously stepped in as interim head coach when Brooklyn parted ways with Kenny Atkinson. 71-68 as the Nets’ head coach. Vaughn arrived at the organization in 2016.
A report from SNY’s Ian Begley at the time explained: “Several players had lost confidence in Vaughn amid Nets’ struggles, per sources. Some within [the] Nets had concerns that Vaughn could hinder their chances at landing a top player, SNY sources say.”
There is a vacancy on Kansas’ coaching staff after Norm Roberts’ retirement. Roberts, a New York native and former St. John's coach, had worked with Jayhawks coach Bill Self since 1995. He coached an extensive list of current NBA players, including Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins.
Vaughn was in Lawrence, Kansas — where the University of Kansas’ location is located — this Tuesday to visit Self, according to The Kansas City Star.
“It is believed Self would like to hire Vaughn,” the report adds. “Sources say Vaughn currently is considering the possibility of returning to Lawrence and college hoops.”
The report also mentions that Vaughn’s settlement from Brooklyn pays the former head coach between $16-20 million through the 2026-27 season. Kansas’ roster next season will be led by Darryn Peterson, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That would create an interesting connection for the Nets, who own their first-rounder in 2026.
The KU Hearings adds: “Negotiations are still ongoing. While I’ve heard it’s close to happening, bigger coaching hires often fall apart over details. Vaughn isn’t your typical college assistant.”