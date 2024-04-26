Nets Make Splash, Add Juwan Howard to Brooklyn Staff as Assistant Coach
Former Michigan coach Juwan Howard has agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets staff as an assistant coach, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Prior to his time with the Wolverines, Howard spent six NBA seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat.
The former No. 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Howard had a strong career in the league, earning an All-Star and All-NBA bid with the Bullets in 1995-96.
Howard is the former Big 10 Coach of the Year, leading the Wolverines to the No. 1 seed in 2021. On March 15, Michigan announced they were parting ways with Howard after five seasons. He led the team to Sweet 16 and Elite Eight runs, but struggled to progress further.
Howard has been broached by several NBA teams for head coach openings over the years, including the Lakers, but ultimately remained with the Wolverines to coach his sons.
The 51-year-old will now join new head coach Jordi Fernandez staff in Brooklyn. Hernandez spent the past few seasons as associate head coach of the Kings, and also coaches the Canada men’s national team.
At his introductory presser on Wednesday, Fernandez voiced his desire to be competitive from the jump, which Howard will likely reiterate.
"We will see results right away — this industry is about getting results and getting better,” Fernandez said at his introductory presser Wednesday. "So how much are you gonna get better? It's how we believe the process is important.”
