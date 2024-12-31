Nets Hold Steep Asking Price For Cameron Johnson
The Brooklyn Nets are now shifting their focus to forward Cameron Johnson now that Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith have been traded awat. At 12-20, Brooklyn is looking to sell its veterans as the team prepares to focus on the 2025 NBA Draft.
The total return for Finney-Smith and Schroder combined was D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, D'Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and six second-round picks. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets are looking for multiple first-round picks in return for Johnson.
The expectation was that the Nets would get one or two first-round picks in return for Finney-Smith and Schroder, but after the return ended with second-round picks, what makes them think they can turn one veteran into multiple firsts? There are plenty of playoff teams lined up with interest in Johnson, but no team will willingly give multiple first-round picks unless they are heavily protected or will end up late in the draft.
Johnson is averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three. His true shooting percentage is 66.1% this season, which makes him a lethal threat in a catch-and-shoot role for a contender. However, the Nets value him closer to an All-Star than the role player he is.
His stats are a bit inflated with all of the opportunities he's getting. Being the second option after Cam Thomas, he's getting 12.8 shots per game, something that likely won't happen if he's traded to another team. Thomas was out for weeks due to a hamstring strain, so Johnson's production went up even more.
Johnson is incredibly efficient and impacts the game on both sides of the floor, but Brooklyn is likely to get just one first-round pick for the 28-year-old. Unless this turns into a bidding war, the Nets probably won't get what they're asking for.
