Report: Nets Want 'Multiple First-Round Picks' for Cam Johnson
After beginning to break up their veteran core by dealing Dorian Finney-Smith yesterday and Dennis Schroder earlier this month, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson may be the next domino to fall.
Amid his best statistical season as a pro, the Nets reportedly hold a high asking price for the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter.
Per NBA insider Marc Stein, Brooklyn wants "multiple first-round picks" in any deal involving Johnson, a package he believes the franchise is unlikely to receive.
"Can [the Nets] really expect to get more than one first-rounder for Johnson after the deals just witnessed for Schröder and Finney-Smith?" Stein wrote.
Now that the Finney-Smith trade is official, Brooklyn's full package for he, Shake Milton and Schroder is as follows: De'Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and six second-round draft picks.
The issue with Stein's take is that while Finney-Smith and Schroder each had large impacts on the floor, neither have replicated Johnson's output during the 2024-25 campaign.
He's averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists while boasting a 42.9% hit rate from beyond the arc, the 24th best mark leaguewide.
Johnson was the Nets' go-to offensive weapon through a 13-game stretch without Cam Thomas, who missed significant time with a hamstring injury.
But Thomas has since returned, posting 25 points in yesterday's road loss to the Orlando Magic, likely foreshadowing a dip in Johnson's overall numbers.
If Brooklyn wants the most value possible in exchange for the 28-year-old, the time to move him is now.
While two first-rounders is a steep asking price, a title-hungry contender may be willing to concede to the Nets' wishes to add Johnson's services.
