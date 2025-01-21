Nets’ Injuries Pile Up Ahead of Matchup With Knicks
It's no secret the Brooklyn Nets have been injury plagued throughout the 2024-25 campaign.
Cam Thomas, who's widely renowned as the organization's best player, has suited up in just 12 of the team's 43 matchups this season.
Trendon Watford, a key depth piece, has also be subjected to just 13 appearances.
Bojan Bogdanovic, acquired this past summer in the infamous Mikal Bridges trade, hasn't seen the floor.
Coming off a six-game West Coast road trip that saw the Nets win just one game, Brooklyn returns home with the same injury woes.
On Monday the franchise announced Ziaire Williams will sit out of Tuesday's matchup with the New York Knicks, creating yet another hole in Jordi Fernandez's rotation.
Since being sent from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Nets in mid-July, Williams has enjoyed his best season as a pro.
A perfect pairing for Fernandez's up-tempo style of play, the 23-year-old has posted 9.6 points per game on a 41% shooting clip, the former being a career-high mark.
Back in November, Williams credited his head coach for the improved statistics.
“They’re just bringing the dog out of me,” he said via Andrew Crane of the New York Post. “That’s the realest way I can put it.”
In Brooklyn's most recent matchup with New York, a 114-104 loss on Nov. 17 at Madison Square Garden, Williams turned in seven points and three rebounds in 24 minutes of action.
But his impact is typically one that extends beyond the numbers. Active hands, terrific perimeter defending and evident effort are Williams' calling cards.
If the Nets' 126-67 loss to the LA Clippers just five days ago proved anything, Brooklyn needs more embodiments of the offseason addition's attitude.
Standing at 6-foot-9, 185 lbs., Williams isn't the biggest man on the court. Yet, his grit helps him evolve into a serious factor on both ends.
His absence will be sorely missed against New York, especially when factoring in the countless other designations that are sure to emerge.
Williams will be in street clothes next to Thomas, Watford and Boganovic, creating an important void Fernandez and company must fill.
The matchup is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
