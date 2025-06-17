Nets Join Celtics, Thunder as Aggressive Trade-Up Candidates in 2025 NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets' desire to trade up in the 2025 NBA Draft appears to be one of the worst kept secrets across the league. Nearly every outlet, beatwriter and fan has discussed the intention at length. However, as time passes, Brooklyn's competition has slowly been revealed.
At first, the Orlando Magic were named as trade-up candidates, but after yesterday's blockbuster deal for Desmond Bane, the franchise no longer has the assets to compete with Brooklyn.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, currently knotted in a NBA Finals matchup with the Indiana Pacers, continue to be labeled as a team looking to add a top prospect on June 25. They again find themselves included in a list of teams seeking a higher pick, per Grant Afseth.
“Boston holds picks No. 28 and 32 and has been discreet in its evaluation of point guard prospects. Oklahoma City holds picks No. 15 and 24 along with a deep stockpile of assets. Brooklyn is considered one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market, holding four first-round picks (Nos. 8, 19, 26, and 27),” NBACentral posted to X on Monday, citing Afseth as its source.
And with this report, the Boston Celtics apparently join the fun, giving the Nets another team to be aware of amid their search.
Boston may be the biggest wildcard of all teams mentioned, due to its growing uncertainty for next season. Jayson Tatum will miss all of the 2025-26 campaign and the Celtics need to find a way to get under the second apron, thus essentially everyone outside of Tatum is available.
If Boston offers one of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White or Kristaps Porzingis in negotiations, Brooklyn could be forced to put together a more expensive offer to the organizations willing to trade down.
The Nets hold an advantage over the Celtics in the draft capital department, but no one can match the stack of picks the Thunder sit on.
Brooklyn's intentions are in the right place, but it simply may not have the expendable assets Boston and Oklahoma City do to pursuade a lottery team into parting with their selection.