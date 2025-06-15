Inside The Nets

Nets Land Picks, Deal Claxton in Mock Three-Team Durant Deal with Heat and Suns

Brooklyn adds future assets in a proposed three-team trade that sends Kevin Durant to Miami.

Kyler Fox

Apr 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) goes to the basket after the game New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) goes to the basket after the game New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Momentum is beginning to build behind the Phoenix Suns wanting a starting center in a return package for Kevin Durant. Negotiations with the Miami Heat have picked up, and the Brooklyn Nets remain the likeliest facilitator should Durant be dealt in a three-team deal.

Fortunately for Phoenix, the Nets just extended their starting center, who has been subject of trade rumors himself since the trade deadline in February. Is there a way Brooklyn would move Nic Claxton to the Suns to bolster its potential compensation for facilitating the blockbuster trade?

On X, Ball Report put together a mock trade that accomplishes this. The proposal goes as follows:

Nets receive: Duncan Robinson, 2025 first-rounder (PHX), 2027 second-rounder (MIA)

Suns receive: Nic Claxton, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 and 2027 first-rounders (MIA)

Heat receive: Kevin Durant

This trade, theoretically, works. The money lines up, and both Miami and Phoenix come away as big winners given the situations they're currently in. The only issue with this deal is the Nets' return package. I find it hard to believe Brooklyn hasn't already received offers for Claxton, and those offers likely include more than just one first-round pick.

Taking on Robinson's contract alone should warrant a first-rounder. Dealing a starting big man who, when healthy, is one of the best defensive centers in the league, should bring back another one or two.

The only situation where the Nets are comfortable with moving off Claxton while getting little in return is if the franchise has zeroed in on selecting a big with its lottery pick later this month. Khaman Maluach has long been rumored to be a target, and with Day'Ron Sharpe headed for restricted free agency, drafting the Duke standout and re-upping Sharpe's contract would make Claxton expendable.

Even still, one first-round pick to take on Robinson's contract and trade your longest-tenured player? Not enough.

Durant is expected to be moved in the coming days, so fans should soon gain some clarity on the Nets' direction. It just doesn't seem likely that, after pulling off the moves Brooklyn's front office has over the last 10 months, it would settle for the compensation Ball Report proposes.

feed

Published
Kyler Fox
KYLER FOX

Kyler is a staff writer for Brooklyn Nets on SI, where he covers all things related to the team. He is also the managing editor of The Torch, St. John's University's independent student-run newspaper.

Home/News