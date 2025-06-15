Nets Land Picks, Deal Claxton in Mock Three-Team Durant Deal with Heat and Suns
Momentum is beginning to build behind the Phoenix Suns wanting a starting center in a return package for Kevin Durant. Negotiations with the Miami Heat have picked up, and the Brooklyn Nets remain the likeliest facilitator should Durant be dealt in a three-team deal.
Fortunately for Phoenix, the Nets just extended their starting center, who has been subject of trade rumors himself since the trade deadline in February. Is there a way Brooklyn would move Nic Claxton to the Suns to bolster its potential compensation for facilitating the blockbuster trade?
On X, Ball Report put together a mock trade that accomplishes this. The proposal goes as follows:
Nets receive: Duncan Robinson, 2025 first-rounder (PHX), 2027 second-rounder (MIA)
Suns receive: Nic Claxton, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 and 2027 first-rounders (MIA)
Heat receive: Kevin Durant
This trade, theoretically, works. The money lines up, and both Miami and Phoenix come away as big winners given the situations they're currently in. The only issue with this deal is the Nets' return package. I find it hard to believe Brooklyn hasn't already received offers for Claxton, and those offers likely include more than just one first-round pick.
Taking on Robinson's contract alone should warrant a first-rounder. Dealing a starting big man who, when healthy, is one of the best defensive centers in the league, should bring back another one or two.
The only situation where the Nets are comfortable with moving off Claxton while getting little in return is if the franchise has zeroed in on selecting a big with its lottery pick later this month. Khaman Maluach has long been rumored to be a target, and with Day'Ron Sharpe headed for restricted free agency, drafting the Duke standout and re-upping Sharpe's contract would make Claxton expendable.
Even still, one first-round pick to take on Robinson's contract and trade your longest-tenured player? Not enough.
Durant is expected to be moved in the coming days, so fans should soon gain some clarity on the Nets' direction. It just doesn't seem likely that, after pulling off the moves Brooklyn's front office has over the last 10 months, it would settle for the compensation Ball Report proposes.