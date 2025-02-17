Nets Legend Buck Williams Named a Finalist for 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Congrats to Nets legend Buck Williams on being named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame!



▪️1981-82 Rookie of the Year & All-Rookie Team

▪️1982-83 All-NBA

▪️3X All-Star

▪️4X All-Defensive Team

▪️Nets all-time leading rebounder

