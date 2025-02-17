Nets Legend Buck Williams Named a Finalist for 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Class
Nets legend Buck Williams is a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as announced at the top of All-Star weekend.
Williams represented the New Jersey Nets from 1981-89, and his No. 52 was retired by the Nets organization in April 1999. Most recently, Williams attended Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony at Barclays Center.
Williams was drafted by New Jersey with the third overall pick of the 1981 NBA Draft. That very season, he was the Rookie of the Year and an All-Star. He’d be an All-Star two more times, in 1983 and 1986. Prior to that, Williams had played college basketball at Maryland for three seasons. He is one of the game's all-time rebounders, placing third in NBA history in offensive rebounds and 16th in total rebounds.
Williams holds various records for the Nets. His 635 games played for the organization haven't even been grazed, with Brook Lopez a distant second at 562. Williams also has the most minutes played (23,100), two-point field goals (3979), free throws made (2476) and attempted (3818), offensive rebounds (2588), defensive rebounds (4988), total rebounds (7576), turnovers (1811) and personal fouls (2244). Nets fans were happy to see a franchise icon be recognized.
“It would be a ridiculous oversight if he didn’t make it. He was the face of the Nets,” read one comment from New York native Fred Estrada.
“A great player and a gentleman to deal with as a member of the media. Long overdue,” said another from newsperson Mike McGann.
Williams' career in New Jersey ended when he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the summer of 1989. The return was Sam Bowie, who spent four seasons in New Jersey, and a draft pick. Williams made the NBA Finals twice with the Blazers and continued his rebounding exploits and efficiency near the basket.
Williams, now 64, has previously been inducted into the Twin County Hall of Fame and named to the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame. The former honor refers to a Hall of Fame for the Edgecombe and Nash counties in North Carolina. Williams was born in Rocky Mount, NC, where he once led his Rocky Mount High School team to a state championship.
The final 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame class will be announced April 5 during the NCAA tournament’s Final Four. The Hall of Fame's Honors Committee, which consists of 24 voters, reviews all the finalists before voting for or against that respective individual. A finalist must get at least 18 votes. Enshrinement weekend will then begin on Sept. 5.
