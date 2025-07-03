Nets Linked to Potential Record-Setting Trade Amid NBA Free Agency
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the early winners of the offseason as NBA free agency carries on. Sean Marks and the front office have done almost everything right so far, aside from some criticism regarding the draft. Overall, though, the Nets selected a league record five first-round picks while bringing back players on cheaper deals, as well as finally moving Cam Johnson.
Speaking of league records, Brooklyn could find itself in that aspect once more this offseason, this time in the trade market. While the Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns prior to the draft, the deal isn't able to be finalized until July 6.
This allows both sides to tinker with the packages, and after free agency, saw many players come and go from both sides, as well as other teams around the league, the Rockets and Suns could expand the blockbuster deal outside of the basic package of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and picks in exchange for Durant.
According to The Athletic, the trade could expand to a league-record seven teams after players such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela agreed to sign with other teams. Jonathan Kuminga and Cam Whitmore are also expected to be on the move this summer.
The teams involved would include the Rockets, Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Nets. Brooklyn would likely be included for salary cap reasons.
The Nets had an immense amount of cap space coming into the offseason, but created even more after bringing back Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe on cheaper deals. Getting involved in this deal could add unnecessary players to the roster, but would likely warrant draft picks coming to Brooklyn as well.
The Nets moved Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. as well as an unprotected 2032 first-round pick. They have perhaps the best draft situation aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder, with 12 first-rounders through 2032. If Brooklyn gets involved in this blockbuster deal, that number could grow.
Based on The Athletic's report, the details are still likely a way's away from being finalized, but packages are being ironed out. If the Nets can capitalize on this opportunity, it would be another success in Marks' offseason.